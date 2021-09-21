Malda, September 21: In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by three men in West Bengal’s Malda district. The accused reportedly abducted the girl when she was on her way to a tuition class. The incident took place on Friday, i.e. September 17. The family of the minor girls lodged a complaint against the three men. Mumbai Shocker: 30-Year-Old Woman Raped, Brutalised Like ‘Nirbhaya’ in Sakinaka by Inserting Rod in Private Part; Accused Arrested.

After the incident, the accused fled from the spot. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the accused drugged the minor girl before gangraping her. After committing the crime, the three men left the girl on a road. The girl narrated her ordeal to her family members after reaching her home. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Held For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl in Bareilly.

“She was on her way to tuition class when three men, in a car, abducted her. She was then drugged and gangraped. She was also tortured, and then the men left her on a road,” reported the media house quoting a relative of the rape survivor. The complaint was lodged by the family members of the girl on Saturday. The minor was sent for postmortem. Her condition is reported to be statble.

The police have started an investigation into the matter and launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that the accused were close to leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state. However, the TMC denied such allegations and accused the BJP of maligning the party's image.

