Rudraprayag, November 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarahand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Monday, arrived at Kedarnath Temple to offer prayers and participate in the closing ceremony of the temple. "The Kedarnath temple is going to be closed tomorrow. I am coming after a long time today and offering prayers here after 11-12 years here. After the 2013 floods, the renovation of the Kedarnath temple has been possible under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi," Yogi Adityanath said, as reported by ANI. Kedarnath Temple Closes for Winter Amid Fresh Spell of Snowfall.

The duo will head towards the Badrinath temple after offering prayers at Kedarnath. The foundation stone of a 40-room tourist guest house at Badrinath to be operated by the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will be laid during this trip. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Adityanath and Singh can been seen walking towards the temple gates amid heavy snowfall. India News | Yogi Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat Participate in Kedarnath Temple's Portal Closing Ceremony.

Watch The Video Here:

#WATCH Uttarakhand: CM Trivendra Singh Rawat & UP CM Yogi Adityanath today participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall. Visuals of UP CM & Uttarakhand CM departing from snow-clad Kedarnath temple premises after the closing day ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Bc5EaCwvxh — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

The portals of various temples are being closed for the winter season. While the gates of the Gangotri Temple in Uttarkashi were closed for the winter season on Sunday, the portals of the Kedarnath Temple and Yamunotri will be closing on Monday. The portals of the Badrinath Temple will be closed on November 19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 12:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).