Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], November 16 (ANI): Chief Ministers of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Trivendra Singh Rawat and Yogi Adityanath respectively participated in the portal closing ceremony of Kedarnath temple amidst heavy snowfall on Monday.

Both the chief ministers, who arrived here yesterday, departed from snow-clad Kedarnath temple premises after the closing day ceremony.

The shrine of Kedarnath is covered in a layer of snow as the Valley and the surrounding hills received fresh spells of snowfall, causing a significant dip in the temperature levels of the hills.The revered shrine is located in the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river at about 22 kilometres uphill trek from Gaurikund.

Notably, the portals of Gangotri Temple in Uttarkashi were closed for the winter season on Sunday and the portals of Kedarnath, Yamunotri will be closed today, followed by that of Badrinath on November 19. (ANI)

