Thiruvananthapuram, March 1: Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has been admitted to a private hospital here on Wednesday, BJP sources said. Nirmala Sitharaman Health Update: Finance Minister Admitted to AIIMS in Delhi for Routine Check-Up, Says Report.

Muraleedharan was suffering from fever and he has been advised two days rest and hence, all his programmes for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled, the sources said. Naba Das, Odisha Health Minister, Shot At in Brajarajnagar, Admitted to Hospital (Watch Video).

The Union Minister was in the state capital to attend various functions from Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2023 04:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).