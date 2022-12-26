Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Friday. According to sources, Sitharaman was admitted for a routine check-up. Further details are awaited. Nirmala Sitharaman Health Update: Finance Minister Hospitalised in Private Ward of AIIMS, Says Report.

Nirmala Sitharaman Admitted to AIIMS Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up: Official sources (file photo) pic.twitter.com/8Lsa809rpx — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

