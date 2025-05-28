Veer Savarkar Jayanti is an annual event celebrated on May 28, dedicated to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar - the popular politician, activist, and writer of India. This day marks the birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar, who was a leading figure in the Hindu Mahasabha. He gave himself the prefix in his name, ‘Veer’, which means 'brave', when he penned his own biography under the pseudonym of Chitragupta. Savarkar began his political activities as a high school student and continued to do so at Fergusson College in Pune. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The day of Veer Savarkar Jayanti aims to honour his contributions to India’s independence movement. It also reflects on his ideological influence on Indian politics and nationalism. In this article, let’s know more about Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025 date and the significance of this annual event.

Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025 Date

Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2025 falls on Wednesday, May 28.

All About Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Jayanti aims to remember Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s sacrifices and literary contributions. Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883 to a Marathi Hindu Chitpavan Brahmin family, to Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar in Bhagur village, near Nashik, Maharashtra. Savarkar began his activism as a high school student. When he was 12, he led fellow students in an attack on his village mosque following a Hindu-Muslim riot.

In 1903, in Nashik, Savarkar and his older brother Ganesh Savarkar founded the Mitra Mela, an underground revolutionary organisation, which became Abhinav Bharat Society in 1906. Abhinav Bharat's main objectives were to overthrow British rule and revive Hindu pride. When Savarkar went to the United Kingdom for his law studies, he involved himself with organizations such as India House and the Free India Society. He also published books advocating complete Indian independence by revolutionary means.

