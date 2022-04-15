Chennai, April 15: Four suspects, who were allegedly involved in the gang rape of a woman doctor in Tamil Nadu's Vellore, have been booked under the Goondas Act on Friday.

The accused were booked by Vellore District Collector P. Kumarapandian on recommendations of the District Superintendent of Police, Rajesh Kannan. The Act ensures that the suspects will not be released on bail till a minimum of one year is completed in prison.

The four suspects - R. Parthiban, R. Bharat, E. Santhosh Kumar and V. Manikantan - belonged to the Sathuvachari near Vellore and are lodged in the Central Prison, Vellore.

The incident occurred on March 17 when the woman doctor, who works in a private hospital, along with her friend was walking back to the medical facility after watching a late night movie.

An autorickshaw carrying five people, including driver, approached the duo and solicited a ride. Though the duo was initially uncomfortable but later boarded the vehicle.

The duo asked the auto driver to drop them at hospital. However, when the auto veered away from the route, the duo raised an alarm after which the gang overpowered them and took them to a secluded place. They gang raped the woman at knife point at pinned down her male companion.

The gang then stole their mobile phones, the jewellery which they were wearing and took the man to a nearby ATM at knife point and withdrew Rs 40,000.

The survivor lodged an online complaint with the Vellore police on March 22 and a case was registered at the Vellore police station under several sections of the IPC including 376 D (gang rape) and section 4 (penalty for harassment of woman) of Tamil Nadu prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, police said.

Subsequently, five persons, including a minor, were arrested. The minor boy was sent to a correctional home and the others are lodged at the Vellore central prison.

