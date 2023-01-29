New Delhi, January 29: A Bangkok-bound Indian passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the New Delhi airport on Sunday for allegedly carrying foreign currency worth about Rs 64 lakh by concealing them in his trolley bag handles, officials said. Kolkata Shocker: App Cab Driver Runs Over Four Puppies After Dropping Passenger in Posta Area, Chased by Locals; Arrested.

The man was intercepted by the security personnel at Terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during security checks when the image of currency notes was spotted on the X-ray scanner, they said. The passenger was supposed to take a Thai Airlines flight to Bangkok, a senior officer said.

Man was Intercepted by Security Personnel at Terminal-III of IGI Airport

#CISFTHEHONESTFORCE Vigilant #CISF personnel apprehended a passenger carrying foreign currency (worth approx. Rs 64 lakh) ingeniously concealed in the handles of his trolley bag @ IGI Airport, New Delhi. The Passenger was handed over to Customs.@HMOIndia @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/oLyHkxAOr2 — CISF (@CISFHQrs) January 29, 2023

The CISF personnel recovered Euro 68,400 and 5,000 New Zealand dollars, worth about Rs 64 lakh using screwdrivers to pull out the hidden currency notes, he said. The man was later handed over to the Customs authorities for further investigation, the officer said.