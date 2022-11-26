Manihar, November 26: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh fell while taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra near Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Saturday, the incident igniting a verbal tussle between the opposition party and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on the condition of the state's roads.

Singh was unhurt after he fell while moving towards a roadside restaurant during tea break amid the march and was immediately helped to his feet by Congress workers surrounding him, eye-witnesses said. Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Madhya Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi To Address 'Mahasabha' in Ujjain on November 29.

"Digvijaya Singh has fallen to the ground four times so far during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, he has fallen for the first time in Madhya Pradesh and the reason is the state also has bad roads," All India Congress Committee media in charge Jairam Ramesh told reporters.

Digvijaya Singh Falls During Bharat Jodo Yatra:

Video: Senior Congress Digvijaya Singh leader fell on ground in a scrimmage during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/AIint76tRm — The New Indian (@TheNewIndian_in) November 26, 2022

Mocking the ruling BJP, Ramesh cited an old statement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claiming the roads in MP were better than Washington DC in the United States of America. Bharat Jodo Yatra: CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot Attend Meeting in Rajasthan, Sit at a Distance Without Talking to Each Other.

"Madhya Pradesh's roads are killer roads and not better than those in Washington DC. I have saved myself from falling three times in the state due to bad roads," Ramesh claimed. Hitting back, BJP leader Narendra Saluja tweeted the video of the incident and said the Rajya Sabha MP fell due to pushing and shoving by Congress workers rather than the road condition.