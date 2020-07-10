Kanpur, July 10: In a dramatic turn of events, notorious gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter a day after getting arrested by MP Police on Friday. According to Police, Dubey was shot dead after he tried to escape following an accident involving one of the vehicles in the Special Task Force (STF) cavalcade bringing him back to the state from Madhya Pradesh.

UP police confirmed that Dubey snatched a weapon from one of the policemen after the accident. He then ran to a nearby field and was asked to surrender, which he refused to do, they added. There was an exchange of fire and he was killed. Vikas Dubey Dead, Says Police; UP Police Shoot Gangster As 'He Tried to Escape' After Vehicle of Convoy Bringing Him to Kanpur Overturned.

Body of Vikas Dubey, Doctors Declare Him Dead:

Body of gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in police encounter today, at LLR Hospital in Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/82X50eFiaJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

The forensic team arrived at the site of UP STF car convoy accident and where the encounter of Vikas Dubey reportedly took place.

Forensic Team Arrives at the Site of UP STF Car Convoy Accident:

#WATCH Forensic team arrives at the site of UP STF car convoy accident and encounter of #VikasDubey in Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/ktWoqguMWy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Four policemen have reportedly been injured after a car from UP STF convoy bringing back Dubey from Madhya Pradesh, overturned today morning:

4 Policemen injured:

Kanpur: According to police, 4 policemen were injured after a car from UP STF convoy bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh, overturned today morning. pic.twitter.com/rI0RMpWXwz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

According to ANI update, media persons, who were following the convoy bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey, were stopped by police in Sachendi area of Kanpur before the encounter around 6.30 am in which the criminal was killed.

Media Persons Following Police Convoy Stopped Before Encounter:

#WATCH Media persons, who were following the convoy bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey, were stopped by police in Sachendi area of Kanpur before the encounter around 6.30 am in which the criminal was killed. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/K1B56NGV5p — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Convoy of UP STF bringing back Dubey from Madhya Pradesh crossed Bara Toll Plaza to enter Kanpur, early morning today.

According to ANI, the convoy was also seen crossing Bara Toll Plaza to enter Kanpur today morning right before the encounter.

Convoy crossed Bara Toll Plaza to enter Kanpur:

Convoy of UP STF bringing back #VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh crossed Bara Toll Plaza to enter Kanpur, early morning today. Vikas Dubey was later killed in police encounter when he tried to flee by snatching pistol of the policemen after a car in the police convoy overturned. pic.twitter.com/5UKCsd3trm — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2020

Vikas Dubey was arrested from Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday around 8.30 am. Reportedly, the UP gangster had stayed in Noida for two days after killing eight police officers in Kanpur. He is the prime accused behind the Kanpur encounter case in which 8 policemen were killed and other officers were injured.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).