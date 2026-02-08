Bulandshahr, February 8: Police in Bulandshahr have busted a major s*x racket operating from a guest house located along the national highway near Khurja Road. The late-night raid, conducted by the Kotwali Dehat police, led to the arrest of several young women, men and hotel staff, officials confirmed.

According to police sources, multiple couples were found in objectionable positions inside the guest house during the operation. Shockingly, some of the women rescued during the raid were identified as college students, raising serious concerns over exploitation and organised trafficking. Prayagraj Shocker: Minor Brainwashed Into Selling Eggs for iPhone, INR 15000; Police Probe Surrogacy Racket, Conversion Angle.

S*x Racket Busted in Bulandshahr

Investigators believe the illegal s*x racket had been running discreetly for several years and may have enjoyed backing from influential individuals. Police said the guest house was deliberately operated in a low-profile manner to avoid suspicion while facilitating immoral activities. Fake Job Racket Busted: Kolkata Police Arrest Man for Cheating Youths of INR 32 Lakh With Fake Indian Oil Corporation Job Promises.

Following the raid, authorities sealed the premises and expanded the probe. A special investigation team has been formed to trace the wider network, examine links across Bulandshahr city, and identify those providing protection or logistical support. Further arrests are expected as questioning of customers, staff and operators continues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Narendra Pratap), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

