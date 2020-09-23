Thiruvananthapuram, September 23: Kerala State Agriculture Minister V. S Sunil Kumar on Wednesday became the third Minister to test positive for Covid-19.

Kumar has been a very proactive minister leading the Covid activities in Ernakulam district and has been shuttling between the state capital and Ernakulam, since April. Kumar thus became the third Minister in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet to test Covid positive. India Reports 83,347 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 56-Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 90,020.

State Finance Minister Thomas Issac was the first one, and was followed by state Industries Minister E. P.Jayarajan. Both have by now recovered and returned to their jobs.

Kumar turning positive comes at a time when Covid cases are spiking in the state by the day. Presently, there are 40,382 active cases, while 1,01,731 people have been cured.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).