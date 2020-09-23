New Delhi, September 23: India's coronavirus tally crossed the 56-lakh mark on Wednesday with a spike of 83,347 new cases and 1,085 deaths in the past 24 hours. With the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, the total case tally now stands at 5,646,011. Of the total cases in India, 9,68,377 are active COVID-19 cases, while a total of 45,87,614 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. The death toll due to coronavirus in India rose to 90,020 with 1,085 new fatalities, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said. How Will India Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Once Developed? Will It End Coronavirus?

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 12,42,770 cases with 18,390 new cases on Tuesday. With 392 more fatalities, the state death toll increased to 33,407 now. Apart from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are severely affected by the infection.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,53,683 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 6,62,79,462. The Health Ministry said that India's testing capacity has surged to more than 12 lakh daily tests. It added saying that higher than 6.5 crore total tests have been conducted across the country. "Higher testing leads to early identification of positive cases. As evidence revealed, eventually positivity rate will fall", it said. COVID-19 Vaccine For Everyone Not Possible Before 2024, Says Serum Institute of India Chief Adar Poonawalla.

Here's the tweet:

India's #COVID19 case tally crosses 56-lakh mark with a spike of 83,347 new cases & 1,085 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 5,646,011 including 9,68,377 active cases, 45,87,614 cured/discharged/migrated & 90,020 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/ATrAJsPIhr — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 80.86 percent, and the fatality rate is 1.60 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. The Ministry said that several States/UTs have demonstrated better COVID-19 response with higher Tests Per Million (TPM) than the national average. India is the second worst-hit country by coronavirus after the US but it has overtaken the country to become number one in terms of global recoveries.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).