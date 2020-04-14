Wage-Related Grievances of Workers to be Looked Into By 20 Control Rooms Set up by Ministry of Labour And Employment Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: Hours after PM Narendra Modi announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has set up control rooms to look into the wage-related problems and other issues of the workers. According to an ANI tweet, the Ministry has set up 20 control rooms to address wage-related grievances of workers.

There has been news that the Union Cabinet will meet at PM Modi's residence on Wednesday at 5.30 pm. The meeting will be chaired by PM Modi who would discuss the steps forward to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the country. PM Narendra Modi to Chair Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow at His Residence At 5.30 PM, Discussions on COVID-19 Preparedness On Agenda.

Ministry Sets Up 20 Control Rooms to Address Wage-Related Grievances of Workers:

The Ministry has set up 20 control rooms to address wage-related grievances of workers and other issues: Ministry of Labour & Employment. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GMpLJ7QUEx — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

The decision to extend the lockdown has been taken after feedback received from experts, state governments and citizen groups. The announcement came on the day when the current phase of 21-day lockdown was scheduled to end. During his address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi urged companies to not fire employees, pay their salaries on time and be compassionate with each other during this crisis hour.

The number of coronavirus cases crossed the 10000-mark on Tuesday with 1211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363 on April 14. Of these, 8,988 are active cases while 1,035 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll jumped to 339 while one person migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry.