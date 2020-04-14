PM Narendra Modi to Chair Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow at His Residence At 5.30 PM, Discussions on COVID-19 Preparedness On Agenda

PM Narendra Modi on Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing the extension of lockdown till May 3, reports are arriving that the Union Cabinet will meet at PM Modi's residence on Wednesday at 5.30 pm. The meeting will be claired by PM Modi who would discuss the steps forward to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to the initial details, the Union Cabinet meeting has been scheduled hours after the Premier announced the extension of lockdown period till May 3. The Prime Minister even said that tough measures would be taken after April 20, if the situation in India persists. Lockdown Extended in India Till May 3, Announces PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Coronavirus Crisis.

He had said, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain condition."

Adding on, had said, "New hotspots will only pose more problems. Therefore, strictness will be increased over the next one week. Till April 20, every area will be observed closely to check how lockdown is being followed and how many cases are emerging. Which regions come out of this strongly, we will allow some important activities after April 20."

With speculations gaining momentum on what decisions would be announced after the meeting, sources in the ministry are tight lipped. Also, it is expected that PM Modi might opt for another round of video conferencing with the state chief ministers aftet the Cabinet meeting.