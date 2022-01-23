New Delhi, January 23: Cold wave intensified in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday after the region received light rainfall. Due to the light showers, the minimum temperature in the national capital is likely to remain two-three degrees below normal. The western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India will also witness a drop in minimum temperatures. Heavy snowfall is also reported in high altitude areas of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The weather department stated, "Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours." Weather Forecast: Rainy Spell Over North India for Next 3 Days; Cold Wave Over MP, UP and Punjab.

Snowfall In Jammu and Kashmir:

#WATCH | J&K: Higher reaches of Ramban district like Patnitop, Batote, Sanasar, and Gool received fresh snowfall on Saturday afternoon pic.twitter.com/Eigco8pjqJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Light drizzle is also forecast over some parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda and Moradabad. Dense fog is also reported in many areas of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. The IMD tweeted, “At 0530 hrs IST very dense fog is reported at Northwest MP(Gwalior 25m visibility) and Dense Fog over Balasore (north coastal Odisha) and Dibrugarh (Assam) with 50 m visibilities.” Weather Forecast: Cold Wave To Sweep North India For Next Two Days.

Tweets By IMD:

23/01/2022: 08:00 IST; Light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Sambhal (U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/FEh3kS6y2m — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 23, 2022

At 0530 hrs IST very dense fog is reported at Northwest MP(Gwalior 25m visibility) and Dense Fog over Balasore (north coastal Odisha) and Dibrugarh (Assam) with 50 m visibilities — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, a massive dust storm is heading towards Gujarat and south Rajasthan. The Saurashtra coast has been getting dust rising winds from Saturday afternoon. Dwarka station reported 400 metre visibility, at Porbandar, the wind speed was more than 10 km per hour with visibility of less than one kilometre," the IMD said. The dust storm will have no impact on Delhi in view of the western disturbance being very active for the next 36 hours in northwest India. Karachi was caught off guard on Saturday morning when a dust storm that travelled from west Pakistan threw the normal life out of gear.

