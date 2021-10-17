New Delhi, October 17: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of North India till October 18, the latest weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the current weather conditions are due to a western disturbance that lies over Afghanistan and neighborhood and is interacting with easterlies at lower levels from the Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to continue during the next 2-3 days.

Under their influence, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh during October 17-19, over Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh and East Uttar Pradesh on October 17 and 18 and over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab and northeast Rajasthan on October 17. Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Not Yet Complete, Says India Meteorological Department.

The IMD said that moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi on October 17 while isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on October 18, 2021. The weather agency further added that moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied with lighting and squally winds are very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Northeast Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal during the next 24 hours.

