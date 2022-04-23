Mumbai, April 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Gujarat state during the next 5 days.

It further stated that the heatwave will continue to remain over southwest Uttar Pradesh from April 23-27; over southeast Uttar Pradesh from April 24-27; over Madhya Pradesh from April 25-27 and over Rajasthan and Vidarbha on April 27 and 27. Weather Update: Delhi Likely to Witness Light Rainfall Today, Temperature Expected to Drop, Says IMD.

The weather agency in its daily predictions said that isolated heavy rainfall was likely over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on April 23 and 24. "Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely over Chhattisgarh & Odisha during next 5 days; over Vidarbha & Gangetic West Bengal during next 24 hours," the IMD stated.

The weather bureau has also forecasted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim during next 5 days.

IMD in its daily weather bulletin also stated that a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees is very likely over most parts of Northwest India during the next 5 days. On the other hand, it has estimated a fall in the maximum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees over East India during the next 3 days.

Predicting the weather from April 28-30, the IMD said that scattered to fairly widespread moderate rainfall is likely to continue over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and isolated to scattered light rainfall over southwest peninsular India. While it has predicted light isolated rainfall likely over the Western Himalayan Region, the weather agency said that dry weather is likely to continue over the rest parts of the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2022 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).