New Delhi, October 23: The southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from India around October 28, 2020 with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over Bay of Bengal and extreme south peninsular India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the Northeast Monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Karnataka and Kerala around October 28, 2020. Monsoon 2020 Could End in Normal to Above Normal Category, Says IMD.

The IMD said that the withdrawal line of the Southwest Monsoon continues to pass through Cooch Behar, Sriniketan, Ranchi, Pendra Road, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Indore, Vallabh Vidyanagar, Porbandar. Talking about the weather system, the IMD said that a depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 24 kmph and is very likely to cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) over Sundarbans around noon of Friday.

In the wake of the weather conditions, extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Tripura, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and south Assam and Meghalaya over the next few days. During this time, sea condition will be rough to very rough over North Bay of Bengal and along & off north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas during next 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2020 02:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).