Srinagar, November 16: As mercury continued its free fall, Srinagar on Tuesday recorded minus 1.2, the coldest so far this season, while the temperature in Drass town of Ladakh dropped to a bone-chilling minimum of minus 13.4.

An official of the MeT department said due to clear night sky, the minimum temperatures across J&K and Ladakh dropped further on Tuesday. Delhi Weather Forecast: National Capital Likely To See Dip in Temperature This Week, Says IMD.

"At minus 1.2 Srinagar recorded the coldest night so far while Pahalgam and Gulmarg had minus 4.7 and minus 1.2 respectively".

The official said Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.8 and Kargil minus 6.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city and Katra, both had 9.7, Batote 6.3, Banihal 5.0 and Bhaderwah 1.7.

"A weak western disturbance (WD) is likely to pass over J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Under the influence of this WD there is likelihood of rise in night temperatures and drop in day temperatures during this period," the official said.

