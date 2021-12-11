Sheikh Heera, a resident of East Bardhaman district, woke up one morning and purchased a lottery ticket for Rs 270. By afternoon his fortunes changed as he was a crorepati! In fact, he was so overwhelmed after winning the Rs 1 crore jackpot that he headed straight to the police station to seek advice. The fear of losing the lottery ticket was also there in his mind. Eventually, the Shaktigarh police took him to his home safely. A police team has been deployed at his house. Nagaland State Lottery Today 10.12.2021, Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Lottery Sambad Result, Watch Lucky Draw Winners Live

Sheikh’s mother is sick. He needed a lot of money for her treatment. With this sudden stroke of luck, the ambulance driver is confident that his mother will recover soon. “I always used to dream about winning the jackpot one day and kept buying tickets. Finally, Lady Luck smiled at me," said Sheikh. When asked what he will do with the money, Sheikh said that he belonged to a lower middle class family, and his monetary problems were solved. For now, he will get the best treatment for his mother and will also build a good house to live in. Sheikh Heera can’t think of anything more than that right now. Indian Oil Corporation Warns People of Fake Lucky Draw Promises Celebrating ‘60th Anniversary’, Says ‘Public Is Advised To Not Trust Any Such Website’

Sheikh Hanif, who sold the lucky lottery ticket, said, "I have been in the lottery ticket business for many years. Many people buy tickets from my shop. Some rewards match occasionally. But such jackpot prize has never come out of my shop before. Today I am very happy that the jackpot winner purchased ticket from my shop."

