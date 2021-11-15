Indian Oil Corporation has urged people not to fall prey to promises of fake lucky draws organised by bogus people and agencies as part of “60th anniversary" of the company. Indian Oil in a tweet, advised people not to trust any such website. The company tweeted, “It has come to our notice that bogus people/agencies are promising prizes by organising fake lucky draws. The public is advised to not trust any such website.” The viral message claimed that lucky winner would get Rs 6000 prize money.

Tweet By Indian Oil:

It has come to our notice that bogus people/agencies are promising prizes by organising fake lucky draws. The public is advised to not trust any such website. #FraudAlert pic.twitter.com/x2Ncj9c66t — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) November 13, 2021

