Kolkata, October 18: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the decision of the Union government to appoint former Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) and ex-Director General of the Border Security Force, Pankaj Kumar Singh, as an interlocutor for the tripartite talks over a permanent political solution to the longstanding demand for a separate Gorkhaland statehood, forking out the hills of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, and the parts of the plans in the Terai and Dooars regions in north Bengal.

"I am surprised and shocked to know that the Union government has appointed retired IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh as an interlocutor to hold discussions on the issues relating to Gorkhas in Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars regions of West Bengal," the letter said. Mamata Banerjee Blames BJP of Carrying Out Fake Propaganda on Rohingya Infiltration in West Bengal, Says They Are Doing This to Strike Out Names of Genuine Voters From Voters’ List.

Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi Opposing Over Gorkhaland Issue

Here goes my letter to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, communicating my surprise and shock at the unilateral appointment by the Government of India of an interlocutor for the issues relating to Gorkhas in Darjeeling Hills, Tarai and Dooars regions of West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/nNN1OtqAeY — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 18, 2025

In the letter, Chief Minister Banerjee has claimed that the decision to appoint the interlocutor was taken without consultation with the state government although the matters related to the appointment related to the "governance, peace and administrative stability of the area under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA)", an autonomous body under the West Bengal government.

"Such unilateral action is inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism that forms one of the fundamental principles of our Constitution," she said in the letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the letter, the Chief Minister had also claimed that the current situation of peace and harmony in the region has been possible because of the concentrated and continuous efforts of the West Bengal government led by her since 2011.

She also said that the state government is of the view that any initiative concerning the Gorkha community or the GTA region should be undertaken by the Union government only in full consultation with the West Bengal government, in order to maintain peace and harmony in the region.

"Any unilateral action in this sensitive matter will not be in interest of peace and harmony in the region," the letter added. Chief Minister Banerjee concluded the letter requesting Prime Minister Modi to reconsider and revoke the decision of appointing the interlocutor.

