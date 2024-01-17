Barasat, January 17: In a horrific incident that unfolded in West Bengal's Madhyamgram, a 55-year-old man chopped off his wife into six pieces, packed the body parts in a jute bag and dumped it in a canal to remove evidence. The accused identified as Nooruddin Mondal, later lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday, January 13.

However, his plan fell through after their daughter found blood stains in the mother's cell phone and reported it to police. Mondal was subsequently arrested and the cops recovered the dismembered body parts of the wife from the Noia canal on Tuesday. West Bengal Horror: Man Smashes Wife’s Head With Hammer, Hides It in Cooking Pot in Siliguri; Arrested.

According to early investigations, the police suspect that the murder may be linked to a disagreement over property. The family members and the daughter alleged that Mondal had been exerting pressure on his wife, Saira Banu, aged 50, to transfer ownership of a piece of land. "My mother owned land and a house at Madhyamgram's Srinagar. But my father was putting pressure on her to give him the property. She paid with her life for refusing", the daughter said.

The police claim that their suspicion piqued after they found inconsistencies in the accused's statements. The situation became more intense when Mondal's daughter filed an abduction complaint with the police, reported Times of India. Kolkata Horror: Trans Man Chained, Unfed for Two Days in Nadia by Parents After They Learn About Him Being Queer; Rescued by LGBTQI+ Organisation.

The accused, a construction materials supplier allegedly tried to end his life by consuming poison when his daughter accosted him. On interrogation, Mondal admitted to his crime in front of the cops and gave details of how he carried out his plan.

He slit his wife's throat, chopped her body, stuffed the parts in a jute bag and dumped it in a canal in order to evade arrest. Police officials are awaiting Mondal's complete recovery to conduct further questioning. The recovered body parts have been sent for postmortem examination, and DNA samples have been securely preserved.

