Kolkata, January 13: In a shocking incident in West Bengal, a 20-year-old trans man was allegedly chained and held captive by his parents in Kolkata. The incident came to light when an LGBTQI+ organisation on Friday, January 13, rescued the young trans man from his parent's home at Kanthapuli in Nadia.

Police officials said that the victim was chained and unfed for two days after being discovered that he was queer. According to a report in the Times of India, in an Instagram post, "Sapho for Equality", said that they received a distressed call from the trans man's partner. This prompted them to travel to Chakdah in Nadia. Kolkata Shocker: Cop Rapes Minor Daughter in Behala, Arrested.

When a volunteer from the LGBTQI+ organisation tried to intervene, the family allegedly threatened him. However, the volunteers were helped by police, who assisted in bringing the survivor out of his home. Koyel Ghosh from Sappho for Equality said that the trans man was allegedly chained and unfed since Wednesday, January 10.

"The survivor was an assigned female at birth and played cricket competitively in women's teams. Now, he identifies as a man. For now, he will stay with our organisation, before we can hopefully rehabilitate him," Ghosh said. In another Instagram post, Sapho for Equality said that the survivor is safe and with them. "His freedom is his right, and he deserves all the happiness," the post read. Kolkata Shocker: Grandparents Arrested for Selling Newborn for Rs 30,000; Baby Rescued.

