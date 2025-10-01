A tragic road accident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of six people from Karnal, Haryana, including three men and three women. The victims were traveling to Haridwar for the ashes immersion of a local woman’s husband, who had died of cancer. On the Panipat-Khatima road, their car rammed into a truck at high speed. Villagers rushed to the scene after hearing screams and helped rescue one seriously injured young man, who was admitted to hospital. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. CCTV footage shows the Maruti Ertiga colliding head-on with the truck. Reports suggest the driver, returning from Jwala Ji the previous night, may have dozed off, as he was sent on the trip urgently by the car owner due to prior bookings. Investigation is underway. Accident Caught on Camera in Patna: 3 Youths Suffer Serious Injuries After Their Speeding Bike Collides With Truck in Bikram Area, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Accident in Muzaffarnagar Kills 6

अस्थिया विसर्जन को हरिद्वार जा रहे परिवार पर मौत का तांडव... ढाबे क़े सामने खड़े ट्रक में पीछे से जा टकराई कार.. कार सवार 6 लोगों की मौत UP के मुजफ्फरनगर जिले में सुबह एक दर्दनाक सड़क हादसे में एक ही परिवार के छह लोगों की जान चली गई। ये सभी कैंसर से हुई मौत क़े बाद मोहिन्दर की… pic.twitter.com/LzmugbJnap — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) October 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of True Story UP), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

