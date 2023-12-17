Kolkata, December 17: Tension prevailed in Baruipur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district since Sunday morning after Trinamool Congress leader was hacked to death. Local Trinamool Congress leader Saidul Ali Sheikh was picked up from this residence in Bolbon village late Saturday night, severely beaten up and then hacked to death.

The police have arrested 12 people in this connection. A political slugfest has erupted with the ruling party and opposition in the state blaming each other for the incident. West Bengal: TMC Leader Shot Dead, Assailant Lynched in South 24 Parganas District.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that some local goons, reportedly receiving the "backing" of both BJP and CPI(M), clubbed and killed Sheikh, as the latter was very vocal against the "anti-social activities" in the area. West Bengal Shocker: Businessman Shot Dead in Broad Daylight by Bike-Borne Assailants at Kulti in West Burdwan District.

"In the last panchayat elections, an independent candidate was floated jointly by BJP and CPI(M) in the area. However, the independent could not win because of the popularity of Sheikh in the area. Since then, they have held a grudge against him," said local Trinamool Congress leader Gautam Das. However, rubbishing the allegations, both BJP and CPI(M) said the victim's murder was a result of infighting in the ruling party.

