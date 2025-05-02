Pune, May 2: In a remarkable feat of pediatric cardiac care, doctors at VishwaRaj Hospital in Pune successfully performed a complex ductal stenting procedure on a newborn suffering from a rare congenital heart defect. The baby, weighing just 2.1 kg, was diagnosed with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia, a life-threatening condition where the pulmonary artery is completely blocked. With dangerously low oxygen levels and a critical need for intervention, doctors used a neck vessel to perform the critical heart surgery to save the infant’s life.

The procedure, which took place just hours after birth, is expected to provide the necessary time for a corrective surgery in the coming months. The team, led by pediatric cardiologist Dr Ashish Banpurkar, opted for a relatively new technique, the percutaneous transcarotid approach, to perform the ductal stenting. This procedure is a palliative solution for newborns with heart defects that require blood flow to the lungs. Let’s know what ductal stenting is and how doctors used a neck vessel to perform critical heart surgery on a newborn in Pune. Pune: Doctors Perform Rare Laser Surgery on Woman Pregnant With Monoamniotic Twins To Save Healthy Foetus at KEM Hospital.

What Is Ductal Stenting?

Ductal stenting is a medical procedure used to treat newborns with congenital heart defects that require temporary blood flow to the lungs. In conditions like pulmonary atresia or hypoplastic left heart syndrome, the ductus arteriosus, the blood vessel that connects the aorta and pulmonary artery before birth, remains open or needs to be kept open. Ductal stenting involves inserting a small, self-expanding stent into the ductus arteriosus, allowing blood to flow from the aorta to the pulmonary artery and into the lungs. This procedure acts as a palliative measure, maintaining the necessary blood flow until a more permanent corrective surgery can be performed later. Pune: Pregnant Woman Dies After Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital Allegedly Denies Admission Over Insufficient Money.

While ductal stenting is typically done through vessels in the groin, the percutaneous transcarotid approach involves inserting the catheter through the carotid artery in the neck. This method provides better visualisation and access to the PDA, especially in cases where the anatomy makes groin access challenging. The transcarotid route allows for more precision during stent placement and can be particularly beneficial in newborns with low body weight or complex ductal structures.

As per a report by the TOI, the newborn who underwent the advanced ductal stenting procedure using the percutaneous transcarotid approach was successfully discharged on the third day after surgery. Doctors at VishwaRaj Hospital confirmed that the baby, initially admitted in critical condition with dangerously low oxygen levels, is now stable and thriving. The intervention has not only provided immediate relief but has also bought crucial time for the child’s pulmonary artery to grow before a corrective surgery scheduled in the next 10 months. The medical team will continue monitoring the baby’s progress through regular follow-ups.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2025 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).