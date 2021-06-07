Bhopal, June 7: A case of fraud has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal where a woman officer was duped of Rs 25,000 for getting a transfer. Reports inform that a man called a woman officer in Seoni posing as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of a minister. According to a report by TOI, the fraudster asked the woman to deposit Rs 25,000 in a bank account number given by him if she wants a transfer.

As the woman officer was waiting for an opportunity of a transfer, she believed the caller and deposited the said amount in the bank account number provided by him. Soon after she deposited the amount, the mobile number stopped working and got switched off.

Realizing that she has been duped by a fraudster, the woman initiated a probe to find details about the caller and his transfer offer, following which the OSD told her that there was no such development. The minister’s OSD approached Habibganj police and lodged a complaint of forgery on Saturday.

A fraud case was registered into the matter where after the complainant BK Shrivastava, the OSD of a minister, submitted a written application at Habibganj police station.

