Women's Entry in Mosque For Prayers Permitted, Muslim Personal Law Board Tells Supreme Court

New Delhi, January 29: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Wednesday submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court, stating that women are allowed to visit mosques. In its affidavit, the AIMPLB said that entry of women in a mosque for offering prayers is permitted. A nine-judge Bench would soon begin arguments in the matter connected with discrimination against women at religious places in various religions, including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple. Sabarimala Temple Row: No Hearing on Review Petitions Against 2018 Verdict Allowing Women's Entry, Supreme Court to Only Deal With Seven Questions Posed by Previous Bench.

On September 28, 2018, a five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, in a 4:1 verdict had paved the way for the entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala temple, saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination. The verdict was challenged in the Supreme Court. Similarly, petitions were filed seeking directions for entry of women in religious places of other religions. Sabarimala Temple: No Protection to Women Visiting Lord Ayyappa Shrine, Says Devaswom Board.

On January 13 this year, the Supreme Court clarified that it was not hearing the Sabarimala review and instead focused on examining the larger issues of law, like the prohibition on women's entry to mosques and temples; genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohras, and the ban on Parsi women married outside the faith from entering the fire temple. On January 28, the apex court said that the nine-judge bench would wrap arguments within 10 days.

The top court has also clarified that it would not delve into the legality of issues associated with the practice of polygamy and 'nikah-halala' in Islam. On January 27, the AIMPLB told the Supreme Court that any person other than a member of a religious denomination should not be allowed to question the faith of that religious denomination. The Board filed an application opposing the PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay challenged the validity of practices of polygamy and 'nikah halala' among Muslims.