Every year, World Wildlife Day (WWD) is celebrated on March 3 to celebrate wild animals and plants. This annual event is marked every year to recognise the unique roles and contributions of wildlife to people and the planet. This day aims to celebrate and raise awareness about the world’s wild animals and plants and the importance of their conservation. It highlights the threats faced by endangered species due to habitat loss, poaching, and climate change. World Wildlife Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 3 and various events are held around the world on this day. World Wildlife Day Quotes: Thoughts on Wildlife Habitat And Its Conservation That is Essential For Better Future.

The global event dedicated to raising awareness about wildlife conservation and the importance of protecting biodiversity. Each year, the United Nations sets a unique theme for World Wildlife Day. This year, the World Wildlife Day 2025 theme is ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet’. In this article, let’s know more about World Wildlife Day 2025 date, theme and the significance of the annual event. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

World Wildlife Day 2025 Date

World Wildlife Day 2025 falls on Monday, March 3.

World Wildlife Day 2025 Theme

World Wildlife Day 2025 theme is ‘Wildlife Conservation Finance: Investing in People and Planet’.

World Wildlife Day Significance

World Wildlife Day highlights the urgent need to protect endangered species and their habitats around the world. The day educates people about the role of wildlife in maintaining ecological balance and motivates governments, organisations, and individuals to take steps toward sustainability and conservation efforts. The annual event focuses on issues like climate change, deforestation, illegal wildlife trade, and habitat destruction.

