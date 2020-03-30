Yogi Adtiyanath Writes to Arvind Kejriwal Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Asks Delhi CM to Take Care of People From UP as 'His Govt Is Doing For People From National Capital'

UP CM Yogi Adityanath, migrant workers and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credit: PTI/Facebook)

Lucknow, March 30: Amid the mass exodus of migrant workers taking place from the national capital in the midst of coronavirus outbreak, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath on Monday wrote to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal assuring him that his government will take care of all residents of Delhi, living in UP. He appealed his Delhi's counterpart to do the same and take care of people from Uttar Pradesh.

In his letter to Arvind Kejriwal, Yogio Adityanath wrote that his government has launched a helpline for people living in UP from other states and taking good care of them. CM Adityanth also assured that home delivery of rations are being carried by the state government to help the people, so that they do not venture out amid the 21-day lockdown. Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Government Orders Closure of State Borders to Stop Migrants' Exodus; Warns Lockdown Violators of 14-Day Quarantine.

Apart from this, Adityanath also said that his government had arranged buses for migranmt workers so that they can reach their homes safely. The state government had barred the conductors from charging money for the tickets in the time of crisis. However, expecting the same treatment, Adityanath asked Arvind Kejriwal to take care of the people in the national capital.

Here's the tweet of CM Adityanth's letter:

CM Yogi Adityanath writes to Delhi CM assuring him that his govt will take care of all residents of Delhi, living in UP. His letter also reads that he hopes Delhi govt will ensure that health, security & other necessities of residents of UP, living in Delhi, will be looked after. pic.twitter.com/Ex3QVXfmQa — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2020

Earlier, the Centre on Sunday asked state governments and Union Territory administrations to effectively seal state and district borders to stop movement of migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown and warned that those violating the curb will be sent to 14-day quarantine. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked them to ensure that there is no movement of people across cities or on highways as the lockdown continues.