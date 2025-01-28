Bhubaneswar, January 28: Noting the success of the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has immense possibilities in the concert economy and urged the state governments and the private sector to invest in creating the necessary infrastructure and skills for hosting live events. Addressing the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar's Janata Maidan, he said that in the last 10 years, the demand for live events has increased.

"A country that has such a rich heritage of music, dance and storytelling and a huge pool of youngsters who are big consumers of concerts, there are many possibilities in the concert economy. You have witnessed that in the last 10 years, the demand and trend for live events have increased. Over the last few days, you must have seen the beautiful pictures of Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This proves that there is a massive scope for concerts in India," he said. Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025: PM Narendra Modi Applauds Coldplay Band’s Successful Tour, Says ‘India Has Massive Scope for Live Concerts’ (Watch Video).

"Big artistes from around the world are attracted to India. I expect the state and the private sector to focus on developing necessary infrastructure and skills for the concert economy," he added. The PM said that next month, India will host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time, and showcase the country's creative power to the world. He emphasised that such events generate revenue and shape perceptions, contributing to the economy's growth. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Chris Martin Gives Shah Rukh Khan a Second Shoutout at Narendra Modi Stadium Gig (Watch Video).

He also noted that Odisha has immense potential for hosting such events. Highlighting that India has significant potential for conference tourism, the PM said venues like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi were becoming major centres for this.