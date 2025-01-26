At Coldplay’s January 26 concert in Ahmedabad at Narendra Modi Stadium, Chris Martin once again delighted fans by giving a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan, winning over the audience with his kind words. This marked the second time during their India tour that Martin had publicly praised the Bollywood actor, having first done so at their second Mumbai concert. The shout-outs added a personal touch to the concert, making the night even more special for fans of both Coldplay and Shah Rukh Khan. ‘Shah Rukh Khan Forever’: Coldplay’s Chris Martin Gives Shoutout to SRK During Day 2 of Their Mumbai Concert (Watch Video).

Chris Martin Gives Second Shou-Out To Shah Rukh Khan

