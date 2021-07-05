The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today addressed the CoWin Global Conclave as India offered CoWIN platform as a digital public good to the world to combat COVID19.

The Prime Minister began with conveying his condolences for all the lives lost to the pandemic, in all the countries. The Prime Minister remarked that there is no parallel to such a pandemic in hundred years and no nation, however powerful, can solve a challenge like this in isolation.

"The biggest lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is that for humanity and the human cause, we have to work together and move ahead together. We have to learn from each other and guide each other about our best practices" said the Prime Minister.

Underlining India’s Commitment for sharing experiences, expertise and resources with the global community, the Prime Minister also expressed India’s eagerness to learn from global practices.

Emphasizing the importance of technology in the fight against pandemic, Modi said that software is one area in which there are no resource constraints. That's why India made its COVID-19 tracking and tracing App open source as soon as it was technically feasible. He pointed out that with nearly 200 million users, the 'Aarogya Setu' app is a readily available package for developers. Having been used in India, the Prime Minister told the global audience, you can be sure that it has been tested in the real world for speed and scale.

