At the Reliance 44th Annual General Meeting, Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of their newest product, the ‘JioPhone Next’, which has the potential to make India 2G free. The project is in collaboration with Google and aims to make an affordable smartphone that is built for India

According to the available data, the manufacturing unit for the Google-Jio Smartphone can be set up in Dholera (identified as the first Smart City of India), Gujarat. The new manufacturing unit for the ‘JioPhone Next’ might be set up in Dholera Special Investment Region (Dholera SIR). The Gujarat government has been constantly promoting companies from around the world to Dholera as it is on its way to being the first Smart City of India. Reliance AGM 2021: JioPhone Next Announced, Here’s How Much Jio’s Affordable 4G Smartphone Could Cost

The Gujarat government is already promoting Dholera as a smart city project to many companies from around the world. According to the available data, Google representatives visited Gujarat earlier to look at the possible locations for setting up a plant. Mukesh Ambani announced in the 44th Annual General Meeting that the Jio Phone Next will be available in India on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi this year. Since the date is near, there are possibilities that the other units may also be set up in different parts of India.

The ‘JioPhone Next’: Collaboration of Reliance and Google

The ‘JioPhone Next’ is among one of the projects in Google’s earlier investment in Jio of more than Rs 33,000 crore. The key highlights of the phone, as visualized by the companies are affordability and a Google-designed operating system.

Dholera, an upcoming greenfield city in Gujarat

Dholera city will spread across a sprawling 920 sq. km and encompass 22 villages. The city is about 100 km from Ahmedabad, strategically located amidst Gujarat's prominent industrial cities of Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar.

A 6-lane expressway will connect the city with the Gujarat capital. Seamless connectivity through the metro rail network is also proposed. The construction work for the airport has already started. Dholera International Airport Company Limited (DIACL) is building the airport.

