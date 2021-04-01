Guwahati, April 1: The third and final phase of the Assam assembly elections 2021 would be held in 40 seats on April 6. Results will be declared on May 2. The main electoral contest is between the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and a 10-party Mahajot (grand alliance), headed by the Congress. In this articles, we will have a brief look at key electoral battles in the phase 3 of the Assam assembly elections. Assam Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: Parties That Won Polls in The Northeastern State And Chief Ministers Over The Years.

Prominent candidates such as BJP ministers Himanta Biswa Sarma, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Chandra Mohan Patowary, AGP minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury and sitting Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed are in the fray. Below is the list of key electoral battles to watch out for in phase 3 polls. Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 3 Phases on March 27, April 1 And April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Vs Romen Chandra Borthakur

Influential BJP leader and state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is contesting from Jalukbari assembly constituency. Congress has nominated Romen Chandra Borthakur to take on Sarma.

Siddhartha Bhattacharya Vs Ashima Bardoloi

In Gauhati East assembly constituency, BJP leader and state minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya will face a challenge from Congress candidate Ashima Bardoloi.

Chandra Mohan Patowary Vs Ratul Patowary

Assam's Industry and Commerce Minister and government spokesman Chandra Mohan Patowary is contesting polls from Dharmapur assembly constituency. He is pitted against Congress nominee Ratul Patowary.

Phani Bhushan Choudhury Vs Shankar Prasad Ray

Congress has fielded BJP turncoat Shankar Prasad Ray from Bongaigaon assembly seat. He is contesting against AGP leader and state minister Phani Bhushan Choudhury.

Rekibuddin Ahmed Vs Kamla Kanta Kalita

A key electoral battle will be seen in Chaygaon assembly constituency where sitting Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed is contesting again. He is challenged by AGP leader Kamla Kanta Kalita.

Ranjeet Kumar Das Vs Santanu Sarma

Assam BJP president and former assembly speaker Ranjeet Kumar Das is contesting election from Patacharukuchi assembly constituency. Congress has declared Santanu Sarma as its candidate from there.

Voting for the second phase of assembly elections in the BJP-ruled state for 39 of the 126 Assembly constituencies is currently on. On March 27, nearly 80 per cent of 81,09,815 voters cast their votes in the first phase conducted in 47 Assembly constituencies.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).