Kolkata, May 2: The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is most likely to retain power in West Bengal, early trends showed after initial rounds of counting of votes for the assembly election results on Sunday. Trends also suggested that the DMK-Congress alliance is heading towards victory in Tamil Nadu. In Assam, the Left Democratic Front is expected return to power. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appeared ahead in Assam and Puducherry. Catch Live Updates on Assembly Elections 2021 Results.

At 11 am, the TMC had lead in 169 out of 294 seats in West Bengal, whereas the BJP was ahead in 120 seats. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-Congress alliance secured lead in 138 seats against the ruling AIADMK, which was ahead on 94 seats. The DMK has been out of power for the past ten years. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to pull off straight second win for the LDF in contrast with the state's political tradition of changing government after every five years. Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: BJP's Metroman Sreedharan Leads With 2,000 Votes in Palakkad Constituency.

The LDF was leading in 88 seats, whereas the Congress-led UDF was ahead on 48 seats. In Assam, the ruling BJP took early leads in 82 seats and the Congress-led Mahajot was leading in 43 seats. Trends from Puducherry showed lead for the All India NR Congress-BJP-AIADMK alliance in 12 seats.

The eight-phase assembly elections in West Bengal and three-phase polls in Assam started on March 27. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry went to polls on April 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2021 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).