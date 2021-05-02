New Delhi, May 2: The counting of votes for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, Assam Assembly Elections 2021, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, Kerala Assembly Elections 2021 and Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021 will be held on Sunday, i.e. on May 2 from 8 AM onwards. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes today for the four states and one Union Territory and all measures to ensure strict adherence to health safety protocols, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19 have been put in place.

The Election Commission has made arrangements for smooth and safe counting in 822 ACs in five States/UT and for counting for the byepolls held in 4 PCs and 13ACs across 13 States. The counting will take place at 2,364 counting halls as compared to 1,002 halls in the 2016 elections, this amounts to a more than 200% increase in counting halls. This is in view of the Commission’s directions on COVID-19 safety measures/guidelines inside the hall and related measures that led to the substantial increase in polling booths and jump in the postal ballot.

Political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), DMK, both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI-M]-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) await the assembly results anxiously. West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021: Who is Winning Assembly Elections? Surveys Divided But Poll of Poll Numbers Predict Majority For TMC, BJP To Emerge As 2nd Largest Party.

According to the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News, out of the 79 important constituencies, the Trinamool is likely to win 40 seats, while the BJP is projected to win 37, and one each would go to the Congress and the Left, as per the exit poll. Meanwhile, the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News also stated that the NDA is winning Puducherry, barely retaining Assam and losing Tamil Nadu.

The exit poll stated that the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool is likely to retain West Bengal, while the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF is set to return to power for the second time in a row in Kerala. In Tamil Nadu, the CVoter Exit Poll for Times Now/ABP News shows that the DMK-led alliance is projected to secure 160 to 172 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly.