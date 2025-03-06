Ranchi, March 6: Babulal Marandi has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party in the Jharkhand Assembly, putting an end to the three-and-a-half-month-long suspense over the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post. The decision was taken at a meeting of BJP MLAs held at the party’s state office on Harmu Road, Ranchi, in the presence of central observers Bhupender Yadav and K. Laxman on Thursday. The party is set to formally inform the Speaker about Marandi’s election.

Former Chief Minister Champai Soren congratulated him on being elected to this post. After his election, Marandi expressed gratitude to the party leadership and fellow MLAs for entrusting him with the responsibility. "I will dedicate every moment to strengthening the party both inside and outside the House. My focus will be on fortifying the organization and taking everyone along," he said. ‘People Have Developed a Habit of Begging From Govt’: MP Minister Prahlad Patel’s ‘Beggar’ Remarks Trigger Row, He Says It Was His Personal Opinion and Not Linked to BJP (Watch Video).

“On being elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the respected Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji, Hon. National President Mr. @JPNadda, @AmitShah Ji, Union Home Minister Mr. @byadavbjp Ji, Central Observer Mr. @drlaxmanbjp Ji, Mr. @LKBajpaiBJP Ji, State Incharge Mr. @BJPNagendraji Ji, Regional Organization General Secretary Mr. @bjpkarmveer Ji, State Executive President Mr. @RavindrarayBJP Ji, BJP's top leadership and all fellow MLAs,” he said in a post on X on Thursday. Union Budget Step Towards Realising Vision of Self-reliance: BJP Leader Rudy.

Marandi reiterated his commitment to championing the rights of the poor, Dalits, tribals, and the marginalized, pledging to be their voice in the Assembly in line with the party’s policies and principles. Recalling his previous term, he noted that BJP MLAs had elected him as their leader back then as well, but alleged that the Speaker, acting with "ill will," kept the matter pending for four years. "Despite this, we remained steadfast in raising people’s issues and strongly opposing the state government’s wrong decisions," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2025 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).