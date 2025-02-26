Jamshedpur, Feb 26 (PTI) BJP leader Rajeev Pratap Rudy on Wednesday said the Union Budget has addressed the people sector across and is a step towards realising the vision of self-reliance.

Speaking at an event, the BJP national spokesman-cum-MP said the Budget is a significant step towards inclusive development, strengthening the economy to realise the vision of a self-reliant India.

Also Read | Telangana Tunnel Collapse: Breakthrough in Reaching Trapped Men in SLBC Tunnel Likely 'Very Soon', Says State Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Rudy, who was accompanied by BJP Jharkhand spokesman Amarpreet Singh Kale and Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee President Sudhansu Ojha, said the Budget was focused on achieving the target of 'Vikshit Bharat 2047' by strengthening the country's economy and inclusive development.

About the steel sector's demand for an anti-dumping duty to safeguard domestic industries, he said steel plays a crucial role in infrastructure development. "The government is aware of it and acting on it," he added.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Days Before Wedding, Man Dies in Sleep After Having Dinner With Family in Madhya Pradesh; Victim Died of Silent Heart Attack, Say Doctors.

Referring to Jharkhand, Rudy said after the state was carved out of Bihar, he thought it would emerge as a leading state of the country but regretted the prevailing state of affairs.

Later, addressing a press conference, BJP leader suggested the Jharkhand government take advantage of various schemes of the Union government to march on the path of development.

To a query about the resignation of Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal from the Nitish Kumar cabinet ahead of cabinet expansion, Rudy said it was to conform with his party's policy of 'one person, one post'.

Jaiswal will continue as state president of the party and focus more on the organisation, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)