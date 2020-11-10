Bihar, November 10: Vote counting for 243 Bihar Assembly seats started at 8 am today. The fate of 3,755 candidates will be revealed today when the results get declared later in the day. The results today will decide whether Bihar will see a fourth term for incumbent Nitish Kumar or will the state get a new chief minister in young Tejashwi Yadav?

Bihar voted in three phases on October 28, November 3rd and November 7th. The Election Commission of India is expected to release the trends from 8 am onwards, while the final picture will be out by the evening. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

Here's how to check who is winning on the ECI website:

Log in to the official website -www.eciresults.nic.in

Click on the General Assembly Elections of Bihar- November 2020.

You can get all the related to contesting candidates, parties and winners can The website will also provide round-wise progress of counting in each assembly segment and the victory margins of winners.

The ECI has set up 55 counting centres in all the 38 districts of the state, which had voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Bihar was the first state where the full-fledged election was held amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).