Patna, October 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday announced a crackdown on rebel leaders in Bihar who have filed nominations against NDA candidates. The party's Bihar unit, in a statement, named the nine leaders who have been expelled for contesting against the alliance nominees. Four among them had reportedly quit the party after being denied tickets. NCP to Contest Polls in Bihar, Sharad Pawar Will Be Key Star Campaigner.

The action against rebels is aimed at deterring other dissidents within the saffron camp from revolting against the party's decision on seats allocation. A number of BJP leaders in Bihar were reportedly upset on on being assigned ticket.

The party, as per the poll pact inked with the JD(U), was assigned a share of 121 seats. The BJP had to accommodate 11 candidates of Vikassheel Insaf Party from its share, and therefore its effective seat quota reduced to 110. The JD(U), from its share of remaining 122 constituencies, assigned seven tickets to Hindustan Awami Morcha (Secular) candidates.

Who Are 9 Expelled BJP Rebel Leaders? Check Full List

Indu Kashyap

Anil Kumar

Mrinal Shekhar

Ajay Pratap

Rajendra Singh

Rameshwar Chaurasia

Usha Vidyarthi

Ravindra Yadav

Shweta Singh

Statement Issued by Bihar BJP

पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों के कारण बिहार भाजपा से इन नेताओं को 6 वर्ष के लिए निष्कासित कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/LZWwPjK0GW — BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) October 12, 2020

Three among the rebels - Rajendra Singh, Usha Vidyarthi and Rameshwar Chaurasia - had joined hands with the Chirag Paswan-led LJP and fighting on its ticket in the upcoming assembly polls. Ajay Pratap, meanwhile, joined the Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP after he was offered a ticket by the party.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 12, 2020 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).