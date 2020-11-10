Bihar, November 10: Counting of votes for 243 Bihar Assembly seats began at 8 am today. Bihar voted in three phases on October 28, November 3rd and November 7th. The results today will decide whether Bihar will see a fourth term for incumbent Nitish Kumar or will the state get a new chief minister in young Tejashwi Yadav?

The ECI has set up 55 counting centres in all the 38 districts of the state, which had voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 to decide the fate of 3,755 candidates. Bihar was the first state where the full-fledged election was held amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

The voter turnout was at 57.05 per cent, which was 0.39 per cent higher compared to 56.66 per cent in 2015 elections. The Election Commission took precautionary coronavirus measures as it mandated face masks, hand sanitizers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and PPE kits during the electoral process while ensuring social distancing norms.

The voting times were also extended by an hour to ensure that the booths are not overcrowded. The last hour was kept for coronavirus patients so that they could come and vote as well.

According to the exit poll prediction which came out on Saturday, the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is headed for a clean win at the Bihar Assembly elections 2020. It could also be a tight race between the NDA and the Opposition alliance with the latter having an edge in Bihar. Some exit polls are also indicating a hung house. The results today will decide the fate of the Chief Ministerial candidate in the state.

