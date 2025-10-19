Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11 (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Patna, October 19: Having failed to hammer out the seat-sharing pact for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, the main Opposition Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) looks headed for a friendly fight in multiple constituencies. The Opposition bloc, comprising Congress, RJD, CPI, CPI(ML), Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), is yet to formally announce seat-sharing distribution, thereby increasing the possibility of friendly fire in at least eight constituencies.

According to reports, RJD and Congress candidates are set to square off in Lalganj, while in the Kutumba constituency, RJD has fielded Suresh Paswan as its candidate against Congress state president Rajesh Ram. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD’s Madan Shah Breaks Down Outside Lalu Yadav’s Residence, Claims Tickets on Sale for INR 2.7 Crore (Watch Videos).

In Sikandra, RJD and Congress candidates are engaged in a deadlock. In Warsaliganj, RJD has nominated Anita Devi, while Congress has given a ticket to Satish Kumar Singh.

According to alliance insiders' inputs, there are about 10 seats where consensus evades the constituents of the Grand Alliance. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has also announced its intention to contest the Assembly elections alone, and is focusing on six constituencies. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Owns Italian-Made ‘Beretta Pistol’, 50 Live Cartridges Worth INR 1.05 Lakh; Family’s Assets Worth INR 8.1 Crore.

The nomination process for the first phase of Assembly elections, scheduled to be held on November 6 in 121 Assembly constituencies across 18 districts, ended on Friday. However, the Grand Alliance failed to finalise seat allocations and didn't announce the seat-sharing arrangements.

The filing of nominations for the second phase of elections has also gained momentum today. With only a few days left for filing nominations, RJD, the most prominent party in the Grand Alliance, has yet to fully reveal its cards on candidates.

Congress has so far named 54 candidates, while CPI(ML) has fielded candidates in 20 seats - one more than the 19 it contested in 2020. The first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

