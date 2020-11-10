Patna, November 10: A neck-and-neck battle is underway to determine the results of Bihar assembly elections 2020. Few poll contests in India, in the recent history, have witnessed such an intense day of vote count. Even 12 hours after the counting began, the winning alliance is yet to be ascertained. While the counting of votes is underway, here are five among the key candidates who have been declared the winner. Bihar Assembly Elections Results 2020 Live News Updates.

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder brother of RJD's de-facto chief Tejashwi Yadav, has won the electoral contest in Hasanpur. The 32-year-old, who had also served as a Minister in the erstwhile Mahagathbandhan government led by Nitish Kumar, was challenged by Raj Kumar Ray of the JD(U). As per the final results declared by the EC, Tej Pratap secured 80991 (47.27%) votes, whereas, Ray received 59852 (34.93%) votes.

Jitan Ram Manjhi

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former chief minister of Bihar and president of the Hindustan Awami Morcha (Secular), faced a keen contest from his home constituency of Imamganj where the Rashtriya Janata Dal had fielded former Assembly Speaker Uday Narain Choudhary. The numbers released by Election Commission showed Manjhi winning 78,509 (45.46%) of the total votes. Choudhary received 62332 (36.12%) of the votes.

Anant Singh

Anant Kumar Singh, considered a strongman from Mokama constituency, has succeeded in retaining his seat. He was up against Rajeev Lochan Narayan Singh of the JD(U). The contest had drawn media glare as Anant Singh was facing several criminal charges, and was also jailed based on the serious accusations. His supporters in Mokama, according to reports, had prepared for celebrations even before the day of results as he was predicted to win by a decisive margin. The final results released by ECI showed him winning 78,383 (52.99%) of the votes, as compared to 42,749 (28.92%) votes bagged by the JD(U) candidate.

Alok Ranjan

Alok Ranjan, the former BJP MLA from Saharsa, was in contest in this round of the polls against RJD candidate and former Lok Sabha MP Lovely Anand. Ranjan succeeded in winning the keenly observed contest, receiving a total of 1,03,199 (45.59%) votes. Anand, on the other hand, bagged 83,859 (36.93%) votes.

Akhtarul Iman

Considered as face of the AIMIM in Bihar, Iman emerged as one of the candidates with the most emphatic victories. In the Congress stronghold of Amour, he ended up winning 87,274 (53.26%) of the votes. The incumbent MLA of the Congress, Abdul Jalil Mastan, could secure 22,028 (13.44%) votes.

By the time this report was published, the Election Commission had concluded the counting of 3.40 out of the 4.10 crore which were registered in the assembly polls. The contest was still expected to swing either ways, as the Mahagathbandhan was ahead in 113 constituencies, whereas, the BJP-JD(U) alliance was leading in 123 seats.

