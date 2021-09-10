Patna, September 10: Political killings continue in Bihar amid the panchayat elections. A political party supporter has been gunned down in Bihar's Vaishali district. The incident took place on Thursday as the filing of nomination for the first phase of election ended. The deceased's relatives alleged that a probable village head (Mukhiya) candidate may be involved in the murder.

Anutosh Raj, the brother of deceased Ashutosh Raj alleged that his brother was campaigning for a candidate in Ghataro south Panchayat. As Ashutosh enjoyed influence over the villagers, the rival candidate was perturbed. "He had threatened my brother to stay away from the campaign or join him which he refused. I strongly believe that person was behind the murder of my brother," Anutosh Raj said. Sadanand Singh, Congress Legislative Party Leader in Bihar Assembly, Dies.

Raghav Dayal, the DSP of Hajipur (Sadar) said: "The deceased family leveled murder allegations on a candidate running for the post of village head. Investigations are underway to identify the attackers. Once they are identified, the motive and actual conspirators will be caught." Earlier on August 21, the husbands of two village heads were killed in Patna and one in Rohtas districts.

