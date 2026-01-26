New Delhi, January 26: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, made a brief appearance at the President of India's At-Home reception on the occasion of Republic Day on Monday. The Lok Sabha LoP, who holds status equivalent to that of a Cabinet Minister, however, did not join the queue of waiting Ministers and instead chose to go and sit with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said. They said it is first time that Rahul Gandhi attended At Home as Leader of Opposition.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi stood up when the President arrived, after he was reminded to do so by the staff of the President's House. They said that the Congress President chose to leave the occasion early along with Rahul Gandhi. They said it is a breach of established protocol, which demands that visitors await the departure of the President before leaving the occasion. The sources said that there appeared to be a brief conversation between Kharge and the President Droupadi Murmu before the Congress President and Gandhi left the place. Republic Day 2026: Breaking Protocol, PM Narendra Modi Walks Down Kartavya Path, Greets People (Watch Video).

They said that Gandhi did not exchange greetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the occasion. Earlier, during the Republic Day Parade, Gandhi was seen sitting in the fourth row behind some Union Ministers, including Shivraj Chauhan and Ashwini Vaishnaw. That seating arrangement seems to have miffed the Congress party, which claimed that the Lok Sabha LoP was not accorded due importance as per protocol.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said, " Does such treatment of the leader of the opposition in the country meet the standards of any decorum, tradition, and protocol? This only reveals the frustration of a government plagued by an inferiority complex. In a democracy, differences will persist, but this treatment meted out to Shri Rahul Gandhi is unacceptable." Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "This shows the mindset of the government and especially PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah... Until 2014, opposition leaders Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, and LK Advani always sat there. This is a very low level of politics by the government. Opposition leaders being insulted on Republic Day is unacceptable. Republic Day is the day when we all should be united and celebrate India's achievements that year." ‘Awaz Bharat Ki’: Rahul Gandhi Urges Citizens to Share Air Pollution Impact Stories, Says ‘Crisis Can’t Wait Till Next Winter’.

At President’s Reception, Rahul Gandhi Avoids Greeting PM Modi

Delhi: Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi attended the “At Home” reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan pic.twitter.com/WRSYz0H9sV — IANS (@ians_india) January 26, 2026

Congress leader Kumari Selja said, "It is evident how, time and again, in one way or another, this government tries to belittle the Leader of Opposition and the dignity of his position, whether in the House or outside. Protocols hold great significance... The country takes pride in the Republic Day parade. We celebrate our democracy and its republic... It is clearly visible that they have no faith in the republic or the constitution." While the opposition party has accused the government of failing to maintain protocol, sources said Gandhi himself did not follow protocol on an occasion as significant as Republic Day.

