BJP Leader Kapil Mishra, Accused of Instigating Delhi Violence, Not Accorded Y+ Security Cover, Say Delhi Police

BJP leader Kapil Mishra. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

New Delhi, March 3: Delhi police denied media reports that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra, who was accused of instigating violence in Delhi, was given “Y+” security. Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Delhi police told news agency ANI, "No security has been provided to BJP leader Kapil Mishra." Earlier in the day, reports surfaced that the BJP leader would be getting 24X 7 security after he allegedly received death threats. Gautam Gambhir Says 'Whether It's Kapil Mishra or Anyone Else, If He Has Given Provoking Statement, Then Strict Action Should Be Taken'.

According to reports, six security personnel will guard him round-the-clock. The security has been reportedly provided by the Delhi police after assessing the local threats and Ministry of Home Affairs has no knowledge about this. Mishra on Sunday tweeted that he was receiving death threats to his life on the phone calls, WhatsApp and email. Delhi Violence: Kapil Mishra Hits Out at Those Seeking FIR Against Him, Says 'No Question Asked to Those Talking About Dividing India'.

Statement of Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police:

The BJP leader was accused of inciting violence in North East Delhi by giving an "inflammatory" speech on February 23 in Jaffrabad area. He took out a pro- Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and urged people to gather and prevent Shaheen Bagh like situation in the area after the anti-CAA group staged a sit-in demonstration near the Jaffrabad metro station. Delhi Violence: Police Seeks More Time to File FIRs For 'Hate Speech', High Court Adjourns Matter For 4 Weeks.

The violence erupted in the area after the clashes erupted in the area between pro and anti-CAA groups. In the violence, 46 people lost their lives, while over 250 people sustained injuries. It took three days for the Delhi Police to control the situation. Meanwhile, opposition leaders demanded FIR against the BJP leader.