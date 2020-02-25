Gautam Gambhir Says 'Whether It's Kapil Mishra or Anyone Else, If He Has Given Provoking Statement, Then Strict Action Should Be Taken'

Gautam Gambhir (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 25: As a result of the violence that erupted in the national capital on Monday, seven people died and 80 were left injured. According to an ANI update, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on former Delhi MLA and BJP leader Kapil Mishra's speech said, "No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, belonging to any party, if he has given any provoking speech then strict action should be taken against him."

On Sunday, Mishra took out a rally against the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in Jaffrabad, North East Delhi. He also urged people to gather and “prevent another Shaheen Bagh” protest from taking place near the Jaffrabad Metro Station. The protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones. The clashes took place between the pro and anti-CAA in northeast parts of the national capital for the past two days. The police had to resort to tear gas in a bid chase away the protesters. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 7; Shahrukh, The Man Who Wielded Gun at Police in Northeast Delhi, Detained.

Check ANI tweet:

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Kapil Mishra's speech: No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, belonging to any party, if he has given any provoking speech then strict action should be taken against him. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/pBmtBORxIY — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020

Also, the man who open fired at Delhi Police on Monday wearing a red t-shirt during the clashes was identified as Shahrukh. Reportedly, Shahrukh has been arrested by the Delhi Police and has been charged with firing 8 rounds at the violent protests.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Delhites to maintain peace. After holding a meeting with MLAs and officials of affected areas of the unrest, the Chief Minister briefed the media and said the officials have informed him that there is a severe shortage of police force in those areas.